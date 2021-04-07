T-Mobile Unveils 5G Home Internet

T-Mobile has unveiled its next Un-carrier move, #5GforAll, including 5G home internet.

T-Mobile has been rolling out its home internet service for some time, although it has primarily been deployed on the company’s 4G LTE network.

The company is now significantly upgrading the service, providing 5G home internet for $60 per month. Like all T-Mobile’s wireless services, that price includes taxes and fees. Some 30 million households are eligible for the service, which the company is quick to point out is more than Verizon hopes to cover by the end of 2023.

T-Mobile is especially positioning the service as an option for addressing the “digital divide,” the term for the huge disparity in internet service available in the US. While cities and urban areas have ready access to high-speed broadband, many rural areas have few, if any, good options. Such options are especially important now, at a time when remote work has become the new normal.

“Since the beginning of the digital age, connectivity for rural America has been an afterthought,” said T-Mobile Senior Vice President Edwige Robinson. “One of our most important goals is to ensure that small town America is not left behind during the transition to 5G. This is why 5G for All will span across the country — small towns as well as big cities, rural communities as well as the suburbs.”

Customers can expect an average of 100 Mbps download, along with unlimited data and no data caps.