T-Mobile Teams Up With Apple to Introduce Wireless Plan for Small Businesses

T-Mobile and Apple are joining forces to offer a wireless plan that combines T-Mobile’s 5G and Apple’s Business Essentials.

T-Mobile consistently wins recognition for its 5G network, far outpacing both Verizon and AT&T. The company has increasingly unveiled a number of services and plans aimed at businesses, but its latest joint venture with Apple may be its most ambitious yet.

The two companies are teaming up to provide a plan exclusively for small businesses. The plan will include unlimited talk, text, and premium smartphone data, as well as 200GB of high-speed hotspot data per month, and cost just $50 per month, for six lines or more. The plans will also include Apple Business Essentials with AppleCare+ for Business Essentials. Each new line is also eligible for a new iPhone 13.

“Teaming up with Apple is just one more way we can support small businesses as they continue to be the source of countless jobs and innovations across America,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “We’re always looking for ways to provide more value to our customers and working with Apple gives us the opportunity to tackle a whole new pain point for small businesses — IT management.”

“Apple is committed to helping small businesses thrive, and we’re proud of the longstanding relationships we’ve built with this community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Enterprise Product Marketing. “Apple Business Essentials helps small businesses manage the entire lifecycle of their Apple products — from device management and storage, to support and repairs — so they can focus on running and growing their business. The new Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone plan from T-Mobile will combine Business Essentials with blazing fast 5G service, a powerful new iPhone 13, and more — making IT even easier for small businesses, so they can do their best work.”