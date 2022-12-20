T-Mobile Takes Aim at Comcast With Latest 5G Home Internet Promo

T-Mobile is taking aim at Comcast with its latest 5G Home Internet promotion, inviting customers to “Make Xfinity Your Ex.”

T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet has been growing at a rapid pace, providing customers in rural and under-served areas a strong option for high-speed internet. The company is offering Comcast customers up to $750 to cover early termination fees, as well as 50% off of the monthly fee for 5G Home Internet, bringing the price to a mere $25 per month.

“It’s clear Xfinity customers are tired of the BS. They’re hungry for a better option — and now they have one with T-Mobile 5G Internet,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Innovation & Experience at T-Mobile. “At a time when Comcast is locking customers into contracts and increasing their costs, the Un-carrier is here to provide people with a new option that’s free from contracts, packed with value and finally giving Big Internet some real competition.”

Comcast has long held the unenviable distinction of being one of the most hated companies in America. The company continues to dramatically raise prices and charge hidden fees and equipment rentals, among other practices that have helped it earn its reputation.

T-Mobile makes the point that Comcast has gone too long without meaningful competition:

Comcast Xfinity is the poster child for what happens without competition. For over two decades, it’s been a leader of what, today, are the two most hated industries in America – Cable TV and Internet Service Providers. The result is a customer base that, unsurprisingly, really, really dislikes Comcast Xfinity and its catalog of headache-inducing attributes like exploding bills, surprise fees and painful customer service.

T-Mobile clearly wants to give Comcast customers another option and its latest promotion could go a long way toward luring individuals away from the cable company.