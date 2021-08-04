T-Mobile Shutting Down Sprint’s LTE Network Mid-2022

T-Mobile has confirmed it will shut down Sprint’s LTE network, as the magenta carrier continues to absorb Sprint’s customers.

T-Mobile bought Sprint in 2020, catapulting the carrier into the number two position in the US market. The biggest benefit of the merger was Sprint’s treasure-trove of spectrum. T-Mobile wasted no time in shutting down Sprint’s legacy 5G network and deploying Sprint’s spectrum to improve its own network.

According to Light Reading, T-Mobile has now confirmed it will shut down Sprint’s 4G LTE network, effective June 30, 2022.

The news is not really a dire revelation, however, as T-Mobile revealed in its quarterly results that its network is already carrying 80% of Sprint customer traffic. In addition, over a third of Sprint customers have already transitioned to T-Mobile.

Freeing up Sprint’s LTE spectrum will be another big step in T-Mobile’s ongoing efforts to take on Verizon.