T-Mobile Reveals Why It Recalled The Revvl 7 Pro

T-Mobile has revealed why it recalled the Revvl 7 Pro phone, saying it received reports the device wasn’t “performing up to par.”

News broke last week that T-Mobile was recalling all Revvl 7 Pro phones, although the company didn’t provide any details regarding the reason. According to a statement given to Android Authority, the company is recalling the devices because some of them aren’t performing as well as expected.

We paused sales on REVVL 7 Pro 5G devices after a small number of customers shared that the devices weren’t performing up to par. We’re working quickly to make them available for sale again and continue to have many device options for our customers.

The REVVL line is T-Mobile’s own in-house brand of phone. As the company’s statement makes clear, not all devices were performing poorly, but the company decided to recall all of them to ensure customers aren’t further impacted.

T-Mobile is to be commended for taking the initiative and ensuring its customers receive the best possible experience with its phones.