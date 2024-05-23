T-Mobile Raises Price On Legacy Plans

T-Mobile has done the unexpected, raising prices on its legacy plans, with the new pricing going into effect in June.
T-Mobile is well-known for its Uncarrier initiative, giving customers the features they want at a reasonable price. As a result, the company’s announced price hike was unexpected, as the T-Mobile has not raised prices on legacy customers for years.
Unfortunately, the company is now raising prices on those accounts $5 per line per month, and $2 per line per month for connected device plans, such as tablets and wearables.
The company was quick to point out that this is the first such price hike in nearly a decade, and that it is still cheaper than its competitors.
We’re committed to offering the best value in wireless.
Even with these changes, T-Mobile customers still pay less, saving an average of approximately 20% vs AT&T and Verizon for comparable services and streaming.
?You’ll keep all the benefits you currently enjoy, including access to America’s largest and fastest 5G network, and no further action is needed from you.