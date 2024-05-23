Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
5GRevolution

T-Mobile Raises Price On Legacy Plans

T-Mobile has done the unexpected, raising prices on its legacy plans, with the new pricing going into effect in June....
T-Mobile Raises Price On Legacy Plans
Written by Matt Milano
Wednesday, May 22, 2024

    • T-Mobile has done the unexpected, raising prices on its legacy plans, with the new pricing going into effect in June.

    T-Mobile is well-known for its Uncarrier initiative, giving customers the features they want at a reasonable price. As a result, the company’s announced price hike was unexpected, as the T-Mobile has not raised prices on legacy customers for years.

    Unfortunately, the company is now raising prices on those accounts $5 per line per month, and $2 per line per month for connected device plans, such as tablets and wearables.

    The company was quick to point out that this is the first such price hike in nearly a decade, and that it is still cheaper than its competitors.

    We’re committed to offering the best value in wireless.

    Even with these changes, T-Mobile customers still pay less, saving an average of approximately 20% vs AT&T and Verizon for comparable services and streaming.

    ?You’ll keep all the benefits you currently enjoy, including access to America’s largest and fastest 5G network, and no further action is needed from you.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |