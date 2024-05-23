T-Mobile Raises Price On Legacy Plans

T-Mobile has done the unexpected, raising prices on its legacy plans, with the new pricing going into effect in June.

T-Mobile is well-known for its Uncarrier initiative, giving customers the features they want at a reasonable price. As a result, the company’s announced price hike was unexpected, as the T-Mobile has not raised prices on legacy customers for years.

Unfortunately, the company is now raising prices on those accounts $5 per line per month, and $2 per line per month for connected device plans, such as tablets and wearables.

The company was quick to point out that this is the first such price hike in nearly a decade, and that it is still cheaper than its competitors.