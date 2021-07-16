T-Mobile Once Again Has Fastest, Most Available 5G

Ookla has released its latest report and T-Mobile has once again come out on top in the 5G race.

Ookla is the maker of the popular Speedtest.net. As a result, the company is in a unique position to offer insights into the state of the US wireless industry, based on real-world data.

T-Mobile had the fastest wireless speeds, with a median speed of 54.13 Mbps, while AT&T took second place with 47.96 Mbps, and Verizon third with 40.02. When looking solely at 5G speeds, however, T-Mobile pulled even further ahead. The company’s median 5G speed was 99.84 Mbps. Verizon came in second with 78.33 Mbps and AT&T came in third with 75.61.

T-Mobile also had the best 5G availability at 69%. AT&T was a distant second at 38.4% and Verizon brought up the rear with 35.3%

“T-Mobile customers are the clear winners coming out of these network reports, with unmatched 5G coverage and 5G speeds that keep getting faster,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Our differentiated 5G strategy of first building a foundation of coverage and then adding a deep layer of speed with Ultra Capacity 5G focuses on what matters most for customers – coverage and speed. This is how you build a 5G network the right way and this is why T-Mobile is the leader in 5G.”