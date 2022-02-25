T-Mobile Offering Free US/Ukraine Calls For Those Impacted By The Conflict

T-Mobile is offering free calls between the US and Ukraine, in an effort to help those impacted by the conflict.

Russia invaded Ukraine this week, setting off what could become one of the biggest conflicts in Europe in decades. Companies are urging employees to shelter in place, and families are trying to stay in touch with loved ones.

T-Mobile is trying to help friends and families stay in touch, waiving international fees for calls and texts made to and from the US and Ukraine.