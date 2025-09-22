T-Mobile Names Srini Gopalan as New CEO, Succeeding Mike Sievert

T-Mobile US Inc. announced on Monday that Srinivasan “Srini” Gopalan, its current chief operating officer, will succeed Mike Sievert as chief executive officer effective November 1, marking a significant leadership shift at one of America’s largest wireless carriers. Gopalan, a veteran telecom executive with deep roots in Deutsche Telekom AG, T-Mobile’s majority owner, steps into the role amid intensifying competition in the U.S. telecommunications sector, where maintaining network superiority and customer growth remains paramount.

The transition comes as part of a deliberate succession plan, with Sievert, who has led the company since 2020, moving to a newly created vice chairman position. There, he will advise on strategy, innovation, and external relations, ensuring continuity in T-Mobile’s aggressive “Un-carrier” approach that has disrupted traditional industry models.

Gopalan’s Global Telecom Pedigree and Rise at Deutsche Telekom

Gopalan’s career trajectory spans continents and key telecom markets, positioning him uniquely for T-Mobile’s challenges. Before joining T-Mobile as COO in March 2025, he led Deutsche Telekom’s consumer business in Germany, overseeing operations in Europe’s largest economy. His experience includes stints at British Telecom and Vodafone Group Plc, where he honed skills in broadband expansion and customer-centric strategies, as detailed in a profile by CNBC.

Industry observers note that Gopalan’s appointment reflects Deutsche Telekom’s influence, given its 51% stake in T-Mobile. He was brought in earlier this year specifically as a potential successor, a move highlighted in reports from Light Reading, which described him as the “heir apparent” to Sievert.

Sievert’s Legacy and the Handover Dynamics

Under Sievert’s leadership, T-Mobile completed its transformative merger with Sprint Corp., solidifying its position as a 5G leader and expanding into broadband services. The company reported record customer additions and network investments, but faces pressures from rivals like Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc., who are ramping up fiber and fixed-wireless offerings.

Sievert praised Gopalan in the announcement, calling him an “incredible partner” instrumental in recent growth, according to T-Mobile’s official newsroom release. Gopalan, in turn, lauded Sievert’s tenure as having transformed T-Mobile into a “disruptive innovator,” per details in Reuters.

Strategic Priorities for Gopalan’s Tenure

As CEO, Gopalan is expected to focus on sustaining T-Mobile’s market share gains in a saturated U.S. wireless environment, while pushing deeper into home broadband and enterprise services. His international background could inform efforts to leverage AI and emerging technologies for network efficiency, amid regulatory scrutiny over spectrum allocations and antitrust concerns.

Analysts suggest Gopalan’s compensation package, including a $1.4 million base salary, underscores the high stakes, as reported by Channel Futures. This aligns with T-Mobile’s history of bold moves under predecessors like John Legere, whom Sievert succeeded.

Market Reactions and Future Implications

Wall Street reacted positively to the news, with T-Mobile shares rising modestly in early trading, signaling confidence in the seamless transition. However, challenges loom, including potential economic headwinds and the need to defend T-Mobile’s 5G lead against aggressive competitors.

Gopalan’s vision, as articulated in interviews like one with Bloomberg, emphasizes “unleashing the Un-carrier” further, potentially through innovative pricing and partnerships. For industry insiders, this handover represents not just a personnel change, but a bet on global expertise to navigate an increasingly complex telecom arena, where innovation and execution will define success.