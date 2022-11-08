T-Mobile May Build Out a Fiber Internet Service

T-Mobile may be preparing to expand its Home Internet service, this time in the form of a major fiber investment.

T-Mobile is already known for its 5G Home Internet, an internet services that uses its wireless network to serve homes in remote locations. According to a new report by Bloomberg, by way of The Verge, T-Mobile may be preparing to invest billions in a fiber network in an effort to expand its Home Internet service.

The report says the magenta carrier is working with Citigroup to find a “commercial partnership” or to find other financial partnerships that could help it build out the network.

As The Verge points out, if T-Mobile is successful, it would help the second-largest US wireless carrier better compete with Verizon and AT&T, both of whom already have their own fiber networks.