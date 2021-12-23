T-Mobile Limiting CES Participation, Mike Sievert Backs Out of Keynote

T-Mobile is yet another company that is backing out of CES, and CEO Mike Sievert is canceling his keynote appearance.

CES is one of the biggest electronics trade shows, giving smartphones and device makers an opportunity to show off their new product lines. Many were hoping for more of a return to normal with CES 2022 in January, but the surge of omicron COVID cases is putting a dent in that. Meta, Twitter, and Pinterest already announcedthey would be pulling out of the event.

T-Mobile is also altering its plans for CES, significantly limiting in-person participation. CEO Mike Sievert also will not be giving one of the keynotes, either in-person or virtually.