T-Mobile Lands US Exclusive for OnePlus 10T

T-Mobile will be the exclusive US carrier for the all-new OnePlut 10T.

The 10T is OnePlus’ latest 5G smartphone and has received favorable reviews for the features and power it provides. The new phone has a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a triple camera system, and a 4800mAh battery. The phone is also powered by the Snapdragon 898, giving it plenty of power for even the most demanding tasks and games.

The magenta carrier is touting the fact that it is the only US carrier to have the new phone, which will be paired with its industry-leading 5G.

Hold the phone! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the OnePlus 10T is coming to T-Mobile. The Un-carrier is the ONLY wireless provider in the U.S. to land the latest 5G smartphone from OnePlus. And new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can pick it up at half off when they either add a line on most plans or trade in an eligible device. The OnePlus 10T will be available online and in T-Mobile stores on September 29.

Customers can pick up the OnePlus 10T in Moonstone Black. They can either take advantage of the half-off offer or pay $27.09/month ($0 down, FRP: $649.99), subject to credit approval.