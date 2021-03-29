T-Mobile Kills TVision, Customers Receive YouTube TV and Philo Discount

T-Mobile has announced it is effectively killing off its TVision streaming service, less than a year after its debut, steering customers towards YouTube TV.

T-Mobile unveiled TVision in October 2020, promising to revolutionize the streaming TV industry. The company’s foray into television, while not quite as revolutionary as T-Mobile promised, was nonetheless a competitive offering. TVision offered a wealth of channels at a price that was among the cheapest options available.

Unfortunately, T-Mobile’s efforts to offer customers what they want quickly raised the ire of its broadcasting partners, especially with its cheapest Vibe package. Vibe included over 30 lifestyle and entertainment channels for $10 per month. As a result of the disputes, T-Mobile decided to bundle all 30+ of its Vibe channels with its more expensive Live packages for free.

The resistance T-Mobile faced forced the company to reconsider its entire position in the streaming TV industry, and it appears a graceful exit is what it has decided on, effective April 29. The company has partnered with Google and Philo to give its customers a $10 per month discount.

That means T-Mobile customers get exclusive access to the best pricing on the highest-rated streaming service, YouTube TV, starting at just $54.99 per month. And, access to streaming TV through Philo starting at just $10 per month for a limited time.

The company emphasized that, in many ways, this is an upgrade over TVision. YouTube currently offers more than twice as many channels as TVision, while Philo has some of the most popular entertainment and lifestyle channels, much like the Vibe package. Customers who purchased the TVision Hub streaming device will be able to access both services on it.

The company acknowledges this is an unexpected change of direction, saying “innovation seldom follows a straight line.” However, T-Mobile emphasizes it will continue to advocate for customers in the TV industry, an industry that is widely viewed as one of the most hated and consumer-unfriendly in America.

Our mission hasn’t changed and is more relevant and important than ever. This TVision initiative is only getting stronger with these changes, and our new TVision partner offerings will give customers more choices as we wind down TVision LIVE and VIBE services on April 29. Our experience has shown us consumers need an advocate in this space. They don’t want more streaming services – they want help buying and navigating the services that already exist. And they want exclusive deals and special access. We’ll continue to play that role, giving our customers the best value with the best streaming services. So millions can cut the cord with the Cableopoly once and for all.

With this latest flexing of its muscles, the TV broadcasting industry has given customers another big reason to hate it. Hopefully, T-Mobile will be able to deliver on its promise to continue fighting for the consumer…even if it no longer has its own TV service.