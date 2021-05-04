T-Mobile Joins FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

T-Mobile has announced it is joining the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, to provide low-cost service.
The FCC announced its Emergency Broadband Benefit program will start on May 12. The program is designed to provide a discount of up to $50 ($75 on tribal lands) to help low-income families have access to broadband internet. High-speed internet access is more important than ever, as countless individuals work from home and engage in remote learning.
T-Mobile has joined the FCC’s program, making its services available under its main brand, as well as subsidiaries.
When enrollment opens on May 12, qualified T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Assurance Wireless and Sprint brand consumer and government customers in the U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands may be eligible for an up to $50 discount (up to $75 on tribal lands) per household on service each month on qualified plans for the duration of the program.