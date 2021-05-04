T-Mobile Joins FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

T-Mobile has announced it is joining the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, to provide low-cost service.

The FCC announced its Emergency Broadband Benefit program will start on May 12. The program is designed to provide a discount of up to $50 ($75 on tribal lands) to help low-income families have access to broadband internet. High-speed internet access is more important than ever, as countless individuals work from home and engage in remote learning.

T-Mobile has joined the FCC’s program, making its services available under its main brand, as well as subsidiaries.