T-Mobile Is Still the 5G King With Its Latest Expansion

T-Mobile has expanded its 5G coverage yet again, helping the company remain firmly in first place in the US 5G wars.

T-Mobile took an early lead in the 5G race thanks to the wealth of mid-band spectrum it gained with its Sprint acquisition. In contrast, AT&T and Verizon have had to pony up billions at FCC auctions to play catch-up. Despite their best efforts, however, T-Mobile keeps charging ahead, growing its lead.

In its latest news, the magenta carrier said it now covers 323 million with its low-band Extended Range 5G and 260 million with its mid and high-band Ultra Capacity 5G. This puts the company weeks ahead of its year-end goal and positions it well for covering 300 million with Ultra Capacity 5G by the end of 2023.

In contrast, Verizon recently announced its 5G Ultra Wideband, the equivalent of T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G, only covers 175 million.

“We’re rapidly executing on our vision to deliver the highest capacity network this country has ever seen,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “We’ve led in 5G coverage from the beginning, delivering a massive 5G footprint that continues to grow. And with Ultra Capacity 5G, it’s undeniable that T-Mobile customers have access to the most powerful 5G network around.”