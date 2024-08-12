Advertise with Us
T-Mobile Is Retiring Its 2G Network

It's the end of an era, as T-Mobile prepares to retire its 2G network, the last of the major US carriers to do so....
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, August 12, 2024

    T-Mobile is the current 5G leader among US carriers but, Talk Android points out, it’s also the last one to have a functional 2G network. According to the company’s T-Mobile Network Evolution page, T-Mobile plans to start phasing out its 2G network starting in September.

    Capacity and coverage of T-Mobile’s 2G (GSM) network is expected to change starting as early as September 1, 2024.

    2G has historically been used to provide coverage in areas newer technologies don’t yet cover. Given how ubiquitous 4G has become, and with 5G coverage growing quickly, there is virtually no need for 2G any more.

