T-Mobile Is Ending AutoPay Discount for Credit Cards

T-Mobile is ending its AutoPay discount for accounts paying via a credit card, requiring a debit card or bank account instead.

T-Mobile offers a $5 discount per line for accounts that have AutoPay enabled. The company currently offers the discount regardless of how a customer chooses to pay.

According to CNET, however, the magenta carrier is ending AutoPay support for accounts being paid with a credit card. As early as May, customers will need to switch to a debit card or bank account to keep their discount.

A T-Mobile spokesperson told the outlet it was making the change to “continue providing customers with the best value in wireless,” adding that the “majority of our customers use their bank account or debit card for AutoPay and will continue to get a discount on top of an already great rate plan value.”