T-Mobile Giving Customers One Year of Free Apple TV+

T-Mobile is giving its Magenta and Magenta MAX customers one free year of Apple TV+ streaming service.

Apple TV+ is home to a number of critically-acclaimed and/or award-winning shows and movies, including Ted Lasso, Morning Show, See, CODA and Greyhound. The service is normally $4.99 a month, but new and existing T-Mobile Magenta and Magenta MAX customers will be able to get it free for one year, starting August 25.

“Customers love streaming at T-Mobile. In fact it’s the #1 use of our network with over half of overall traffic— so of course, we’re expanding options for customers – bringing them the award-winning Apple TV+ for 12 months free, an offer only available from T-Mobile,” said Jon Freier, EVP of Consumer Group at T-Mobile.

“T-Mobile customers can now enjoy Apple TV+ for a full year, and watch right in the Apple TV app across all their favorite devices,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s VP of Services. “Apple TV+ has the highest-rated originals of any streaming service, so we are excited that millions of T-Mobile customers will be able to take advantage of this offer.”