T-Mobile Giving Customers a Free year of Paramount+

T-Mobile has announced it is giving users a free year of Paramount+, the latest effort by the carrier to add value to its services.

Wireless carriers have been aggressively bundling various streaming services, adding value and trying to prevent churn — the industry term for customers switching carriers. As part of its latest efforts, T-Mobile is bundling Paramount+ for all new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers.

“At T-Mobile, EVERYONE means EVERYONE. And now, every one of our postpaid consumers can get a mountain of awesome entertainment with Paramount+ Essential on Us for a full year. That’s true whether you have a consumer or a home internet plan and whether you have a new Magenta MAX plan or are on a plan from 10 years ago,” said Jon Freier, President, Consumer Group at T-Mobile. “With Paramount+, in addition to all our other streaming benefits, customers can truly watch virtually anywhere, anytime, on any smartphone and all at no extra cost with T-Mobile.”

The partnership provides customers with live sports, original programing and a deep catalog of content, including from ViacomCBS.

“The partnership with T-Mobile is a key part to our growth strategy as we continue to scale Paramount+ to become a global leader in streaming,” said Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Business Development Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “This incredible offer is available to T-Mobile’s full suite of postpaid consumers, exposing Paramount+ to a massive new and diverse audience that will have the opportunity to experience the service’s unmatched content portfolio and unique value proposition as a total household product.”

The deal is available to customers starting November 9 and lasts for 12 months. At the end of 12 months, the subscription will renew for $4.99 a month.