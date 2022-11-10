T-Mobile Expands 5G Home Internet to 6 Million Midwest Households

T-Mobile announced a major expansion of its 5G Home Internet, covering an additional 6 million households in the Midwest.

T-Mobile has been leveraging its industry-leading 5G network to provide home internet to households around the country, especially those without access to traditional broadband. The company has expanded its service to cover homes in Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

“Access to high-speed internet should be a given, yet millions of people across the country still have little to no choice when it comes to their home broadband. As reliance on internet access has skyrocketed in recent years, many ISPs have continued to underserve customers – year after year,” said Mike Katz, Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile. “Today, T-Mobile is taking another step to close the Digital Divide and increase access, bringing our Home Internet service to millions more homes across the Midwest. We’re leveraging the power of 5G to help customers break free from Big Internet.”

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is available for $50 per month with AutoPay enabled. Customers on the company’s Magenta MAX are eligible for an additional $20 off.