T-Mobile Drops Support for Google Authenticator

T-Mobile has made the interesting choice—especially given its history—to drop support for Google Authenticator 2FA.

T-Mobile has a long history of suffering massive data breaches impacting tens of millions of customers. In that context, one would think the company would be eager to deploy any security measures possible in an effort to keep its customers safe. Sadly, that does not appear to be the case.

Reddit user “lunakoa” posted a screenshot of logging into their account showing that Google Authenticator is no longer an option for 2FA. Instead, text messages appear to be the only option.

T-Mobile 2FA Options – Credit lunakoa

T-Mobile has yet to comment on the change, but it does not appear to be one that will benefit customers and could leave them far more vulnerable to further breaches.