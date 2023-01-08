T-Mobile Delivers Record-Breaking Results in 2023

T-Mobile has given a glimpse into its full-year performance, handily beating both Verizon and AT&T while delivering record results.

T-Mobile says it added 1.4 million postpaid net accounts and 6.4 million postpaid net customers over the course of 2023, both of which were a record high and best in industry results. The company also added 3.1 million postpaid phone net customers, its best performance since its merger with Sprint.

Even more impressive, the company added 2 million net High Speed Internet customers, more than Charter, Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon combined.

“2022 was definitely the year of the Un-carrier as T-Mobile just posted amazing results — our highest ever postpaid account net adds (the best measure of our industry-leading growth in customer relationships), both postpaid customer net adds and broadband customer growth that are expected to lead the industry, and our lowest-ever churn numbers,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “It’s clear that T-Mobile’s ability to offer both the best network and value is bringing new customers to the Un-carrier and enticing those who join us to stay. And our momentum won’t stop as we continue to translate our long-established 5G lead into overall network leadership and execute on our unique growth strategy. We are perfectly positioned to profitably take further market share in 2023 and beyond!”