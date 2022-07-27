T-Mobile Agrees to $350 Million Settlement Data Breach

T-Mobile has agreed to a $350 million settlement over a data breach in 2021 that impacted some 76 million US individuals.

A hacker claimed to have breached T-Mobile’s servers in 2021 and tried to sell a subset of the data. T-Mobile acknowledged the breach, saying the compromised data included “customers’ first and last names, date of birth, SSN, and driver’s license/ID information for a subset of current and former postpay customers and prospective T-Mobile customers.”

According to CNN, the company has agreed to pay a $350 million settlement to address several class-action suits, as well as spend an additional $150 million to improve cybersecurity through 2023.

“Customers are first in everything we do and protecting their information is a top priority,” the company said in a statement. “Like every company, we are not immune to these criminal attacks. Our efforts to guard against them continue and over the past year we have doubled down on our extensive cybersecurity program to enhance existing programs.”