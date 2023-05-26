T-Mobile CEO: Tech Leaders and Employees ‘Gotta Get Back to the Offices’

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert minced no words about his views of remote vs in-office work, saying, “y’all gotta get back to the offices.”

Remote work continues to be a source of contention in many businesses, with workers reluctant to return to the office after the pandemic changed the workplace and make remote work the new normal. Companies have been increasingly issuing RTO mandates, often reneging on previous promises that remote work would continue indefinitely.

Sievert, speaking Technology Alliance‘s 2023 State of Technology luncheon in Seattle made clear where he stands on the matter, aiming his comments not just at T-Mobile, but at all tech businesses in the Seattle area.

“It’s your responsibility to lead the way and get back in there,” he said, via GeekWire.

“I’ll say a few unpopular things” he added. “First of all, y’all gotta get back to the offices.”

Sievert said in-person work was a critical component in supporting the local economy.

“So we’ve got to get our people back at the offices, particularly in downtown Seattle,” Sievert continued. “Our government has to do their part, too. It’s not just the private sector. The public has to do their part, as well.”

As GeekWire points out, Sievert said he believes younger workers are more willing to come back to the office if they know they will be mentored and trained by the more experienced workers, workers that are more reluctant to return at all.

“It’s the people who are 10-15 years into their career, in their mid 30s and 40s, who have been most stubborn about coming back,” he said. “We’re not going to get the young people back unless the mentors are already there.”

Sievert’s comments were met with a mixed response, an indication of just how divisive the topic really is.