T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert Apologizes for Hack

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert has issued a statement apologizing for the recent hack that compromised tens of millions of user accounts.

T-Mobile’s systems were compromised in mid-August, with a treasure-trove of personal data stolen and put online for sale. Depending on the accounts in question, the compromised information contained some combination of names, addresses, date of birth, phone numbers, IMEIs, IMSIs, SSNs and driver’s license/ID information.

CEO Mike Sievert has issued an apology to customers, calling the entire ordeal a “humbling” experience.