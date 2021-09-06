T-Mobile Beating Rivals in Workforce Diversity

In addition to leading its rivals in 5G, T-Mobile also has the most diverse workforce among the major US carriers.

T-Mobile has been making strides on all fronts in recent years, buying Sprint, leapfrogging AT&T to become the number two carrier and has taken the lead in the 5G race. The company also boasts the most diverse workforce, according to The Seattle Times, with people of color accounting for 60% of its employees.

Speaking about the company’s progress, CEO Mike Sievert said racial justice and diversity have been major points of focus.