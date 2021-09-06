T-Mobile Beating Rivals in Workforce Diversity

In addition to leading its rivals in 5G, T-Mobile also has the most diverse workforce among the major US carriers.
T-Mobile has been making strides on all fronts in recent years, buying Sprint, leapfrogging AT&T to become the number two carrier and has taken the lead in the 5G race. The company also boasts the most diverse workforce, according to The Seattle Times, with people of color accounting for 60% of its employees.
Speaking about the company’s progress, CEO Mike Sievert said racial justice and diversity have been major points of focus.
Over the last year, we focused heavily on our people and our culture. We guided teams through the significant shifts in our business and a pandemic-world, while witnessing protests for greater racial justice that took place across our country. We implemented measures to help employees manage the social, emotional, and economic stress of the pandemic while undertaking the important journey of uniting our company behind a new company vision, mission, and values. We also launched our five-year Equity In Action plan, which reflects our commitment to embed diversity, equity, and inclusion even more strongly in our company culture with ambitious programs to continue building diverse talent across our company to reflect communities we serve.