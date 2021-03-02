T-Mobile Announces Its Next 5G Event

T-Mobile has announced its next major event, scheduled for March 4, where it plans on unveiling its next 5G move.

T-Mobile owes much of its recent success to its “Un-carrier” status. The company built a business being the rebel among wireless carriers, offering features, pricing and an experience that customers wanted.

T-Mobile was the first to bring back unlimited data, and started including taxes and fees in its advertised prices. The company has also branched into other businesses, such as banking and its TVision streaming TV service. In the case of the later, the company isn’t looking to make money off TVision. Instead, it sees the service as a way to address a pain point for customers, while drawing people to its network.

When it comes to networks, T-Mobile is widely seen as the carrier to beat in the 5G race. Its investment in 600 MHz spectrum several years ago — when Verizon was content to sit on its own status as the network leader — enabled it to build the largest low-band, nationwide 5G network. At the same time, its acquisition of Sprint provided it with a massive amount of mid-band spectrum, considered the sweet spot for 5G.

The company has not been shy about leveraging its 5G lead, recently unveiling a truly unlimited 5G plan, with no throttling, at an affordable price.

It’s hard to say exactly what T-Mobile is planning for its latest event, but it’s sure to be good news for 5G customers.