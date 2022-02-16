T-Mobile 5G Home Internet Expands Coverage in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio

T-Mobile is continuing to expand its 5G Home Internet across the US, adding coverage in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

T-Mobile has been offering 5G Home Internet, and we reviewed the service in late 2021. Overall, we found the service to be an excellent option, consistently delivering speeds above 120 Mbps. The service is a game-changer for customers who live in the rurals where traditional high-speed internet is not available. Even in urban areas, T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet often provides excellent speeds at a price that is highly competitive. Unlike many providers, which charge add-on fees and equipment rentals, T-Mobile charges a flat $50, with taxes and fees included.

The company has announced it is expanding its service even more, adding coverage for 62 cities and towns across Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

“Thousands more households now have access to fast, unlimited high-speed internet, thanks to T-Mobile,” said Kentucky State Representative Mary Beth Imes, of Murray. “T-Mobile Home Internet has expanded access in Kentucky, bringing our state a real competitive option for broadband where many households are still left without any option or any good option. T-Mobile’s investment in our communities is helping thousands of customers stay connected at a time when it matters most.”

Here’s the full list of new coverage areas:

Indiana

Angola

Auburn

Bloomington

Bluffton

Columbus

Crawfordsville

Elkhart-Goshen

Fort Wayne

Frankfort

Greensburg

Huntington

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Kendallville

Kokomo

Lafayette-West Lafayette

Logansport

Marion

Michigan City-La Porte

Muncie

New Castle

Richmond

South Bend-Mishawaka

Kentucky

Bardstown

Bowling Green

Campbellsville

Danville

Elizabethtown-Fort Knox

Frankfort

Glasgow

Lexington-Fayette

Louisville/Jefferson County

Madisonville

Mayfield

Middlesborough

Murray

Owensboro

Richmond-Berea

Somerset

Ohio