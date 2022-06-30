T-Mobile 5G Home Internet Covers An Additional 5 Million Homes

T-Mobile has added coverage for approximately 5 million homes for its 5G Home Internet in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is the company’s internet service that’s designed to challenge traditional broadband. In our review of the service, we found it to be an excellent option, especially for homes that may not have access to high-speed internet. An additional five million homes are now eligible in a region of the US that includes the type of rural areas where traditional broadband is often lacking.

“Bravo! Extremely pleased that T-Mobile is committed to increasing home internet service to remove barriers throughout the Denver-Aurora metro area and beyond,” said Colorado Senator Rhonda Fields – District 29 Assistant Majority Leader. “Affordability and cost should never be a barrier to internet access. Diverse communities can achieve the vision of universal, abundant and affordable broadband with this T Mobile service.”

“Residents across Iowa now have a new option when it comes to reliable home broadband thanks to T-Mobile Home Internet,” said State Rep. Brian Lohse, chair of the Iowa House Information Technology committee. “Access to home broadband is not a luxury, it is a necessity and I look forward to this continued partnership with T-Mobile as we continue to expand broadband access across our state.”

With this latest update, 40 million households now have access to the service, with a third of those homes in rural America. The service $50 per month with Autopay enabled, or $30 per month when paired with Magenta MAX.