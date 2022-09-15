Three Use Cases for Syncing Salesforce and Snowflake

Cryptocurrency, CRMs, and other data-driven procedures are the most important things in today’s world. Without them, businesses cannot generate the revenue they need to thrive. The marketing landscape has become so unyielding as to require the use of data platforms to grab and maintain the attention of customers. Curiously, data platforms can often be combined into more potent data platforms with greater capabilities, but it is not always easy for business owners to discern which data platforms are best to combine. However, there are two incredibly powerful technologies that are even more powerful when they are combined: Salesforce and Snowflake. While both technologies are potent, it is important to consider the definitions of these phenomena. Without definitions, there is no way to observe and appreciate the effectiveness of both aforementioned technologies.



What Is Salesforce?



The purpose and potency of Salesforce may not be immediately apparent to laymen, but software developers link the technology’s effectiveness to meticulous data collection and management. Essentially, Salesforce is the stand mixer with which to bake the cake of data analysis.

At its core, Salesforce is a cloud-based technology that utilizes software and services in order to learn more about what customers want from businesses. To keep track of customers is to keep track of so many things. There are so many different items such that one person cannot possibly keep track of the needs of every customer. Businesses can outsource this type of menial labor to software like Salesforce. Creating relevant customer experiences, Salesforce offers advertisements that are curated for any possible lead.

Salesforce’s internal architecture allows for explosive financial growth, providing benefits like API integration, digital support, versatile scalability, configuration options, and low prices. Because of this, Salesforce is easily one of the best digital service providers, able to meet your business needs quickly and efficiently. It even provides an artificial intelligence platform with which to optimize machine learning for purposes of greater revenue.

Because Salesforce is so widely used, small businesses depend on it as much as large businesses do. The key facet of Salesforce that allows for better interdepartmental communication is the way in which the technology breaks down a business’s operations into each of that business’s parts. This ensures that departments always have access to the information they need, no matter how distant any two departments might seem to be from each other. Now that we have outlined the importance and relevance of Salesforce, it is time to address the benefits of Snowflake, another potent technology.



What Is Snowflake?



A curious phenomenon, Snowflake is a technological marvel with which to solve problems on four primary fronts: collaboration, monetization, building, and accessibility. Snowflake offers great accessibility by bringing data out of silos and into contact with other data, making clear the relationships among data instead of focusing on hard numbers. With Snowflake, first-party and third-party data can be governed effectively in a way that brings about unimaginable insights among executive departments.

The next major front is building, or leveraging Snowflake’s unmatched speed and versatility to establish excellent data models, streamline digital pipelines, and run data applications. Snowflake can allow your business to collaborate: Enjoy work across multiple clouds without any lapses in communication toward other departments, no matter the data, applications, or internal communities at play. Finally, monetization is the process of creating new avenues by which to obtain revenue. Snowflake helps you win new customers and maintain relationships with old customers. It accomplishes this by offering data sets and data services, both of which aim at the heart of what customers need. All of this begs the question, under what circumstances should Snowflake and Salesforce be combined?

Effective Account Pursuit



Data analysis should enable your executive teams to chase after the warmest leads. Combining these two eminent technologies allows for lead info to travel from your data warehouse to a CRM, which enables marketing professionals to sell products to the most receptive accounts.

More Direct Action



Pushing product data enables account managers to ascertain the activity and general behavior of potential clients. With Snowflake and Salesforce, you can know what your potential customers are up to at all times, and this allows for more convincing advertisements across the web. Whether potential customers are offline or online, you can keep track of their needs.

A Reduction in Cost



Churn and health score are both major factors that any good business is going to want to limit. Both CRMs, specifically the Salesforce CRM, present an unparalleled account management platform with which to track the changing needs of customers. Reducing costs means advancing advertising capabilities, and greater advertisement capabilities means more revenue. Each of these cases requires a combination of Salesforce and Snowflake. While combining the two is no easy feat, the rewards are potentially limitless.