SymphonyAI Taps Oracle for Cloud Services

Oracle has scored another win, partnering with SymphonyAI to provide it with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services.

SymphonyAI is a leading artificial intelligence firm, creating applications that leverage AI to help businesses gain insights and educate their decision-making process. According to Zacks Equity Research, the company plans to use OCI services to further help it deliver real-time insights, combined with the cost-efficiencies of cloud computing.

The partnership is the latest in a long line of Oracle successes that have seen the company gain significant ground in the cloud market. While not in the top three, Oracle has increasingly been turning heads and gaining recognition for the value proposition it offers.

In fact, the company appears poised to be a big winner in the cloud industry in 2023, and this latest partnership is one more step toward that goal.