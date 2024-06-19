SUSE Wants to Democratize Generative AI With SUSE AI

SUSE—one of the leaders in the Linux community—announced its new SUSE AI, designed to utilize open source principles and democratize generative AI.

Companies large and small are rushing to deploy generative AI models, but many are concerned by the fact that the leading models are closed-source and controlled by corporations. From a practical standpoint, integrating different AI models can also pose a challenge for multi-platform organizations.

SUSE wants to change that with its SUSE AI:

SUSE is bringing AI sovereignty to enterprises by coupling open source principles with security and privacy – fostering collaboration and providing choice. Our AI strategy is focused on providing an open, enterprise-ready GenAI platform that offers security, privacy and control. SUSE AI is a modular, secure, vendor and LLM-agnostic GenAI solution that helps dissolve silos and reduces costs associated with enterprise generative AI implementations – built on SUSE’s industry-leading open source, cloud-native Linux, Kubernetes, and container security offerings.

The company says SUSE AI is available in early access:

The SUSE AI Early Access Program is a collaborative engagement between SUSE and organizations to implement a private generative AI solution, and includes a proof-of-concept.

SUSE has a long history in the Linux community and is one of the leading enterprise Linux distros in Europe. The company’s products compete favorably against Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Ubuntu, but is less well-known in the US, despite having some of the best-engineered Linux products on the market.

In recent months, SUSE has been working to increase its footprint, joining with Oracle and CIQ to form the Open Enterprise Linux Association in the wake of Red Hat’s licensing changes. The company also forked Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) over the same licensing issues to provide customers a migration path from RHEL to SUSE.

With the announcement of SUSE AI, SUSE is once again looking for an opportunity to differentiate itself and expand its reach.