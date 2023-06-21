SUSE Linux Enterprise Embraces Confidential Computing

SUSE has released SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 5 (SLE 15 SP5), touting it as the first Linux distro to embrace confidential computing.

Confidential computing is an important security feature that protects data at all stages of the process, not just when it is in transit. As a result, remains encrypted even while being accessed. Some of the biggest names in the tech industry have been moving to embrace confidential computing, especially since it does so much to bolster cloud security.

According to SUSE, SLE 15 SPS has become the first Linux distro to support the full range of confidential computing:

Bringing privacy to cloud and edge environments with Confidential Computing – SLE 15 SP5 is the first Linux distribution to support the entire spectrum of Confidential Computing, a revolutionary approach to secure customer data being processed in the public cloud and at the Edge. This allows customers to run fully encrypted virtual machines (VMs) no matter the environment. As such, SLES 15 SP5 supports the latest chipset innovations from AMD, Arm, IBM and Intel.

As one of the leading providers of enterprise Linux, SUSE has always had a strong focus on security. openSUSE Tumbleweed, which serves as the upstream for SLE, is one of the most secure distros on the market.

With SLE embracing confidential computing, it’s only a matter of time before other mainline distros follow suit.