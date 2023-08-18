SUSE Is Going Private

The company behind SUSE is taking the organization private, the latest turn of events for one of the oldest players in the Linux market.

SUSE is one of the oldest Linux companies in the world, having been founded in 1992. Beginning in 2004, SUSE changed hands a number of times, most recently being majority owned by Marcel LUX III SARL, which in turn is controlled by the EQT VIII fund. The two are collectively referred to as EQT Private Equity and control 79% of SUSE shares.

EQT Private Equity plans to delist SUSE “from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange via a merger into an unlisted Luxembourg entity in the legal form of an S.A.” EQT Private Equity plans a voluntary public purchase offer to buy the outstanding shares of the other owners. The group plans to offer “EUR 16.00 less the gross amount per SUSE share of an interim dividend to be paid by SUSE to all shareholders. EUR 16.00 represents a premium of approximately 67 percent on the XETRA closing share price of EUR 9.605 on 17 August 2023.”

The plan has already been approved by SUSE’s Management Board and Supervisory Board.

“I believe in the strategic opportunity of taking the company private – it gives us the right setting to grow the business and deliver on our strategy with the new leadership team in place,” said Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen, CEO of SUSE. “EQT Private Equity’s and SUSE’s partnership in a private setting has been fruitful before and we are excited about the long-term potential of the company and our continued collaboration.”