Surface Duo to Get Android 11 This Year

Microsoft has confirmed that original Surface Duo devices will receive an upgrade to Android 11 by the end of the year.

The Surface Duo is Microsoft’s dual-screen Android device that integrates the company’s software and services with Android. Microsoft is preparing to ship the Surface Duo 2, and the second-generation device will come with Android 11 pre-installed.

Owners of the original device won’t be left out in the cold however, as the company told The Verge users can expect an Android 11 upgrade in the coming months.

“We remain committed to providing updates to Surface Duo, and we’re working to bring Android 11 to existing customers before the end of this year,” a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge.