Supply Chain by Amazon Provides Sellers End-to-End Supply Chain Services

Amazon has expanded its seller offerings, introducing Supply Chain by Amazon to provide end-to-end supply chain services.

Amazon has been increasing the amount of services it provides sellers, greatly simplifying the logistics involved in running an online store. The company’s newest expansion of services is one of its biggest yet and will help sellers ship faster at lower costs:

Sellers can now benefit from Amazon’s advanced logistics, warehousing, distribution, fulfillment, and transportation capabilities to keep products in stock, ship faster and more reliably, and significantly lower costs.

The company says Supply Chain by Amazon will help sellers focus on what they do best while leaving the logistics to Amazon:

With Supply Chain by Amazon, Amazon will pick up inventory from manufacturing facilities around the world, ship it across borders, handle customs clearance and ground transportation, store inventory in bulk, manage replenishment across Amazon and other sales channels, and deliver directly to customers—all without sellers having to worry about managing their supply chain. The new solution allows sellers to spend more time building great products, delighting customers, and growing their business, while Amazon handles the logistics, improves delivery speed, and reduces costs for sellers.

In combination with Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), the service will allow sellers to rely on Amazon for inventory replenishment:

In addition to the cost savings through AWD, sellers will now have the opportunity to leverage Amazon’s advanced machine learning and supply chain optimization capabilities to automatically replenish inventory into the optimal Amazon fulfillment centers. This better supports expected customer demand, and allows sellers to benefit from even faster speeds from FBA and deliver customer orders for off-Amazon channels through Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF). Placing sellers’ products in the right quantities at the right locations to meet customer demand increases the potential for Same-Day Delivery and Next-Day Delivery speeds, which in turn drives an average 15% increase in FBA unit sales.

Sellers can learn more on the Supply Chain by Amazon page.