Sundar Pichai: ‘I Feel Comfortable About Our Relationship With Nvidia’

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has spoken about his company’s relationship with Nvidia, touting its longevity and future.

Nvidia is one of the companies critical to the AI revolution, with its chips widely used throughout the industry. As such, companies are eager to have a good working relationship with Nvidia, which Pichai says Google has in an interview with Wired:

We’ve had a long relationship with Nvidia for well over a decade, including working deeply on Android. Obviously, with AI, they’ve clearly demonstrated a strong track record of innovation. Many of our cloud customers are Nvidia customers, too. So the collaboration is very, very critical. Look, the semiconductor industry is a very dynamic, cooperative industry. It’s an industry that needs deep, long-term R&D and investments. I feel comfortable about our relationship with Nvidia, and that we are going to be working closely with them 10 years from now.

The admission is sure to be welcome news for investors and critics concerned about Google’s long-term AI plans.