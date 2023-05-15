Sundar Pichai: Google Search Will Include AI

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says the company’s search will include its new conversational AI.

Google was famously slow to jump on the AI bandwagon, being upstaged by Microsoft and its OpenAI-based Bing AI. Google was particularly concerned that inaccurate results could hurt its reputation in the search market. Despite a rough start, Google is working to catch up to Microsoft, unveiling its own Bard AI.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Alphabet/Google CEO Sundar Pichai says the company plans to add its AI to its search, despite previous concerns.

“The opportunity space, if anything, is bigger than before,” said Pichai.

“Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search? Absolutely,” Pichai added.

Microsoft’s Bing AI has helped the Redmond company’s search engine make some noticeable headway, taking market share away from Google. While Google still has a dominating lead, the company is eager to prevent any further losses and clearly wants to cash in on user excitement surrounding AI.

“It has been incredible to see user excitement around adoption of these technologies, and some of that is a pleasant surprise as well,” Pichai said.