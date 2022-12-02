Sunbird Promises to Bring iMessage to Android

Sunbird is a promising Android messaging app that plans to bring iMessage to Android phones, ending the green vs blue bubble debate.

Messaging is one of the biggest compatibility issue between Android and iOS. Apple’s devices use iMessage, which provides a wealth of features, such as group administration, read receipts, file sharing, encryption, and more. Unfortunately, when iOS users text Android users, Apple’s devices fall back to plain SMS text messages instead of the newer RCS messages that duplicate iMessage’s features.

Sunbird aims to address the issue with a new app that will allow Android users to send and receive iMessages as if they were on an iPhone. The solution is much simpler than competing options that require a Mac server to act as an intermediary.

In addition to bridging the green vs blue bubble divide, Sunbird plans to add full support for traditional SMS, as well as other popular messaging services and apps, such as Signal, Telegram, and WhatsApp. This will make Sunbird a one-stop-shop for all messaging on Android.

Google has long been a proponent of Apple adopting RCS as its fallback protocol, making the argument that it would have no impact on communication between Apple devices. It would only be used when an Apple user texts an Android users, and would offer the same safety features iMessage provides.

Despite the common sense sanity of Google’s argument, Apple CEO Tim Cook has indicated the company has no intention of supporting RCS, telling people who ask to ‘get an iPhone.’ Hopefully, Sunbird can solve the issue once and for all.

