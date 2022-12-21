Substack Is Experiencing an Outage

Digital newsletter platform Substack is undergoing a major outage, with the entire website inaccessible.
Shortly before 1:00 PM ET, Substack posted a message on its status page saying it was investigating an issue. Roughly an hour and a half later, the issue was still unresolved.
Visitors to the website are being greeted with the following message:
We’re performing maintenance right now, but will be back shortly!
Please check back in a few minutes or go to substack.statuspage.io for updates—we’ll get you back to reading your favorite writers as soon as we can!