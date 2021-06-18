Subaru Shutting Japanese Plants in July Due to Semiconductor Shortage

The semiconductor shortage continues to take a toll, with Subaru announcing it is temporarily shutting down plants in Japan in July.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped spark a worldwide shortage in the semiconductor industry. While production was initially impacted as a result of lockdowns, the demand has been uncharacteristically high as people have bought laptops, tablets and gaming devices in record numbers.

The auto industry has been hit particularly hard, with Ford, GM, BMW and Honda all being impacted. Subaru is now planning on closing plants its Japan Gunma plants in July, according to Reuters.

“It is part of the production adjustment due to shortage of semiconductors,” Subaru spokesperson said.

The plants will be shut down on July 16, although the company is also considering shutting down its Kosai and Sagara plants in Shizuoka, Japan. Should it go that route, those plants will be closed two and seven days respectively.