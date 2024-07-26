Stripe Has Acquired Digital Sales Platform Lemon Squeezy

Stripe has acquired the company behind digital sales platform Lemon Squeezy, a company that was founded in the heart of the pandemic.

Lemon Squeezy was founded in 2020 with the guiding principle that “selling digital products would be as simple as opening a lemonade stand.” Just three years later, the company is joining Stripe, as revealed by co-founder and CEO JR Farr in a blog post:

We’re proud to say that we’ve found that partner in Stripe and have gone from idea to acquisition in under three years.

Farr goes on to say that Stripe and Lemon Squeezy are the perfect match:

Stripe continues to set the bar in the payments industry with its world-class developer experience, API standards, and dedication to beauty and craft. It’s no secret that we (like many) have always admired Stripe. When we began discussions about a potential acquisition, it was immediately apparent that our values and mission were perfectly aligned. Lemon Squeezy and Stripe share a deep love for our customers and a commitment to making selling effortless. Now imagine combining everything you love about Lemon Squeezy and Stripe — we believe it’s a match made in heaven.

Farr says the Stripe and Lemon Squeezy teams will be “joining forces,” although he doesn’t elaborate on exactly what that looks like. While saying more details will be forthcoming, he does emphasize the company’s commitment to existing customers: