Streaming TV Only 26% of Market But Growing Fast

Streaming TV may be constantly in the news, with a new service seemingly cropping up every week, but it still comprises a minority of the market.

Netflix, HBO Max, YouTube, Hulu and others are growing in popularity, but they still don’t match more traditional TV options. According to CNN, the latest Nielsen data shows the streaming market accounts for a mere 26% of the American TV market.

In contrast, traditional broadcast TV accounts for 25% of the market, while cable TV still accounts for 39%. An additional 9% is covered by “other,” including VOD and DVD players.

Another significant difference between traditional and streaming TV is the engagement of the viewers. According to Nielsen’s data, streaming subscribers tend to be active viewers, intentionally seeking out and watching specific programs. In contrast, broadcast viewers are often more passive, leaving the TV on in the background or casually channel surfing.

No one knows how long it will take for streaming TV to overtake traditional options, but the degree of subscriber engagement is a promising sign for the future of the market.