Stratolaunch Completes Successful First Powered Flight of Talon-A Test Vehicle

Stratolaunch, LLC, a pioneer in the aerospace industry, proudly announces the successful completion of the first powered flight of its Talon-A test vehicle, TA-1. This milestone achievement marks a significant step forward in the development of the nation’s first privately funded, reusable hypersonic test capability.

The primary objectives of the flight test included the safe air-launch release of the TA-1 vehicle, engine ignition, acceleration, sustained climb in altitude, and a controlled water landing. Under the leadership of Dr. Zachary Krevor, Chief Executive Officer for Stratolaunch, the team exhibited exceptional technical prowess and professionalism, resulting in a flawless execution of the test.

“While I can’t share the specific altitude and speed TA-1 reached due to proprietary agreements with our customers, we are pleased to share that in addition to meeting all primary and customer objectives of the flight, we reached high supersonic speeds approaching Mach 5 and collected a great amount of data at an incredible value to our customers,” stated Dr. Krevor.

With the successful completion of TA-1 testing, Stratolaunch is already forging ahead with the manufacturing of TA-3, the second fully reusable vehicle in the Talon-A product line. Furthermore, the company is initiating modifications to its additional launch platform, the Spirit of Mojave, a modified Boeing 747-400, demonstrating its commitment to advancing high-speed technology.

“Today’s achievement underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence in aerospace technology. We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering maximum value to our customers. We are excited to review the data from today’s test as we plan our next steps toward TA-2’s first flight later this year,” added Dr. Krevor.