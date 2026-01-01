Steven Bartlett: Hire for Character Over Credentials for Success

Hiring Beyond the Resume: Steven Bartlett’s Radical Shift to Character-First Recruitment

In the fast-paced world of entrepreneurship, where startups rise and fall on the strength of their teams, Steven Bartlett has emerged as a vocal advocate for rethinking how companies build their workforces. The millionaire podcaster and founder of “The Diary of a CEO” recently shared a pivotal lesson from his own hiring missteps, emphasizing that raw ambition and cultural alignment trump traditional credentials. This insight, drawn from years of scaling businesses, challenges conventional wisdom in talent acquisition and offers a blueprint for leaders navigating an era of rapid change.

Bartlett’s revelation came after a bold experiment: bringing on board an individual with zero relevant experience for a key role. What followed was a masterclass in the intangibles that drive success. As detailed in a recent profile by Business Insider, Bartlett learned that while technical skills can be taught relatively quickly, traits like drive, positivity, and empathy are far harder to instill. “You can train someone on your systems in a month,” he noted. “You can’t train them to want to win, work hard, and be ambitious in a month.”

This philosophy isn’t just anecdotal; it’s rooted in Bartlett’s track record of building multimillion-dollar ventures. From his early days co-founding Social Chain to his current empire under Steven.com, he’s hired hundreds of people. A post on X from Bartlett himself, dating back to 2019 but still resonant, underscores this: after recruiting 821 individuals over five years, he concluded that kindness and positivity outweigh ability and experience. It’s a stance that resonates amid broader shifts in workplace dynamics, where remote work and generational changes demand more than just skill sets.

The Hidden Costs of Experience-Centric Hiring

Traditional hiring often prioritizes resumes stacked with qualifications, but Bartlett argues this approach misses the mark. In his view, overemphasizing experience can lead to toxic dynamics that erode team morale. He points to instances where highly skilled hires brought negativity or entitlement, poisoning the well of collaboration. This echoes sentiments from other industry leaders, like Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who in a 2025 X post described his company’s focus on candidates who “raise the average” on teams, blending talent with cultural synergy.

Recent news highlights how this mindset is gaining traction. For instance, a December 2025 article in BM Magazine reported on Bartlett’s expansion into media with a new tech news site, Founded, where he’s hiring journalists not just for expertise but for alignment with his visionary ethos. This move, part of his £320 million business empire, illustrates how character-driven recruitment supports innovation in competitive fields.

Moreover, data from HR analyses supports Bartlett’s claims. A 2023 piece by UNLEASH quoted him warning that poor culture is a primary reason businesses fail. With turnover costs soaring—estimated at up to 200% of an employee’s salary by some studies—leaders are waking up to the financial imperative of hiring for fit. Bartlett’s lesson from his inexperienced hire? The newcomer adapted swiftly, contributing fresh perspectives that experience might have stifled.

Building Cultures That Last: Lessons from the Front Lines

To implement this, Bartlett advocates for interview processes that probe deeper than skills. He suggests scenarios that reveal character, such as asking about past failures or team conflicts. This method, he says, uncovers the “want to win” factor essential for high-stakes environments. In a 2024 investment in HR tech firm Chapter 2, as covered by the same UNLEASH publication, Bartlett backed tools designed to disrupt traditional talent scouting, focusing on potential over pedigree.

On X, users echo these ideas. Posts from leadership coaches like Justin Mecham emphasize that culture is built deliberately, one decision at a time, with first impressions setting the tone. A 2025 thread by Mecham warned that misalignment leads to quick exits, citing SHRM data where 75% of new hires regret their cultural fit within months. Bartlett’s own experiences align here; he regrets hires where skills shone but attitudes dimmed the team’s spirit.

Expanding this to company-wide strategies, Bartlett stresses ongoing cultural nurturing. In a 2024 blog post on Inbound.com, he shared bets on trends like AI integration, but tied success to teams with shared values. For 2026, as economic caution influences hiring—per a recent HR Dive report—firms are advised to prioritize flexibility and outcome-focused roles, which demand resilient, adaptable personalities.

Navigating Challenges in Character Assessment

Critics might argue that prioritizing character risks bias, favoring those who “fit” a narrow mold. Bartlett counters this by promoting diverse hiring that values varied backgrounds while ensuring core traits like empathy unite the group. His podcast episodes, including a December 2025 discussion with Chris Williamson on “The Diary of a CEO,” transcribed by The Singju Post, delve into goal-setting and stress management, underscoring how positive mindsets foster thriving environments.

Real-world applications abound. A 2026 X post from Business Insider reiterated Bartlett’s quote on training ambition, sparking discussions on platforms where users shared stories of transformative hires. Meanwhile, an Economic Times article from early 2026 predicted that flexibility in work design would dominate talent wars, aligning with Bartlett’s emphasis on ambitious, self-motivated individuals who thrive in fluid settings.

Bartlett’s media ventures further exemplify this. Launching Founded, as noted in a December 2025 City A.M. piece, involves recruiting 10 journalists with a focus on cultural synergy to cover tech innovations. This isn’t just expansion; it’s a test bed for his hiring philosophy in a high-visibility arena.

From Theory to Practice: Scaling Character-Driven Teams

Implementing Bartlett’s tips requires a shift in mindset for recruiters. Start with values-based screening: define non-negotiable traits like positivity and ambition, then design assessments around them. Bartlett’s 2019 X post on hiring kind, empathetic people has been referenced in countless leadership forums, including a 2024 thread by Helen Bevan highlighting how abstract values must translate to daily behaviors.

In practice, this means rethinking onboarding. As Mecham posted on X in 2026, culture playbooks—monthly guides to reinforce values—can transform vague ideals into actionable habits. For Bartlett, this paid off with his inexperienced hire, who not only learned quickly but injected energy into the team, proving that potential often hides behind unpolished resumes.

Looking ahead, as 2026 unfolds with cautious economic signals, per the HR Dive analysis, companies adopting Bartlett’s approach may gain an edge. A Manatal X post from early 2026 outlined interview questions to reveal behaviors, emphasizing retention through cultural alignment—a direct nod to Bartlett’s warnings on toxic high-performers.

The Broader Impact on Business Resilience

Bartlett’s insights extend beyond hiring to overall business strategy. In his UNLEASH interview, he tied culture to survival, noting that misaligned teams crumble under pressure. This is particularly relevant in sectors like tech, where his new site Founded aims to disrupt news with a creator-focused lens.

X conversations amplify this, with users like Gordon Tredgold asserting that character can’t be taught, echoing Bartlett’s experiences. A 2025 post by Ndubuisi Ekekwe offered a playbook for workplace success, stressing self-advocacy in HR systems designed for company benefit—advice that pairs well with seeking culturally attuned environments.

Ultimately, Bartlett’s lesson reshapes how leaders view talent. By prioritizing character, businesses build resilient teams ready for uncertainty. His journey from hiring pitfalls to principled recruitment serves as a guide for entrepreneurs everywhere, proving that in the quest for excellence, who you hire matters as much as what they know.

Voices from the Field: Industry Echoes and Adaptations

Industry insiders are taking note. In a 2026 Black Country Radio podcast episode featuring Chris Williamson on Bartlett’s show, discussions on procrastination and stress highlighted the need for motivated teams. Williamson’s insights on designing 2026 goals align with Bartlett’s focus on ambitious hires who combat entitlement—a “disease” as described in a 2024 X post by Coach AJ referencing football coach Kirby Smart.

Adaptations vary by sector. In HR tech, Bartlett’s investment in Chapter 2, per UNLEASH, introduces tools for spotting talent disruptors. For media, his Founded launch, covered by BM Magazine, hires for cultural fit to fuel growth.

As economic conditions evolve, with ManpowerGroup’s CEO predicting measured hiring in HR Dive, Bartlett’s model offers a path to efficiency. By embedding character in recruitment, companies not only reduce turnover but cultivate innovation—key in an era where adaptability defines success.

Looking Forward: Evolving Strategies in Talent Management

Bartlett continues to evolve his approach. Recent X buzz, including a 2025 post by Brandon on smart hiring for profits, ties directly to his tips. Combining these with flexibility trends from the Economic Times positions character-first hiring as a cornerstone for 2026.

In his Inbound.com strategies, Bartlett bets on trends like AI, but grounds them in strong cultures. This holistic view ensures teams not only survive but thrive.

For industry leaders, embracing this shift means retooling processes—from interviews to performance metrics—to value intangibles. As Bartlett’s empire grows, his hiring philosophy stands as a testament to the power of people over paper qualifications.