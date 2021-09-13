Steve Wozniak Launches Privateer, a Space Startup

Steve Wozniak is embarking on the next chapter of his storied career in tech, launching a space startup.

Steve Wozniak is famous for co-founding Apple, along with Steve Jobs. Whereas Jobs’ speciality was his vision and marketing, Wozniak is a technical genius whose creations formed the basis of Apple’s early success.

Wozniak has announced on Twitter that he is co-founder of Privateer, a different kind of space startup.

A Private space company is starting up, unlike the others. https://t.co/6s8J32mjuF — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) September 13, 2021

The YouTube video included with the announcement takes a veiled swipe at existing space companies, and especially the competition between Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos Blue Origin, saying: “This isn’t a race. It isn’t a competition, or a game.”

The video ends with a statement that appears to sum up the company’s approach and goals:

“So here’s to taking care of what we have, so the next generation can be better together”