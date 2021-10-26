State Department Creating Cyber Office to Address Threats

Emphasizing the Biden administration’s focus on cybersecurity, the US State Department is creating a new cyber office.

Cybersecurity is front-and-center among the issues the Biden administration is trying to tackle. Ransomware attacks are on the rise, and many of the most devastating recent attacks have been at the hands of state-sponsored hackers.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the State Department will reorganize to create “a new bureau of cyberspace and digital policy to be led by a Senate-confirmed ambassador-at-large and a new, separate special envoy for critical and emerging technology.”

The changes are expected to be announced later this week, and come on the heels of a report by Microsoft that the Russia-backed group behind the SolarWinds attack has been ramping up its activity.