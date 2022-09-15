Startup Poaches Apple Card’s Head of Credit

Apple has lost Abhi Pabba, head of credit for the Apple Card, to credit card startup X1.

Apple has increasingly been expanding its financial offerings, including Apple Pay, the Apple Card, and Apple Pay Later. The Apple Card, backed by Goldman Sachs, has been a big hit for the company. Abhi Pabba has been the company’s head of credit for the Apple Card, but CNBC is reporting Pabba is leaving for X1.

X1 is a credit card startup backed by PayPal founders Max Levchin and David Sacks, as well as other VCs. Pabba will take on the role of chief risk officer, a role he is well-suited for based on his previous work at Apple and Capital One.

X1’s claim to fame is providing users with fine-tuned control over their credit card via the company’s app. Customers can even generate unique credit card numbers for specific purchases, limiting the risk of credit card fraud.

According to CNBC, Pabba will be in charge of building the startup’s underwriting policies.