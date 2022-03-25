Startup Develops Tech to Deliver Pain in the Metaverse

H2L Technologies has developed technology to allow users to experience real pain in response to their metaverse activities.

The metaverse is the convergence of virtual, augmented, and in-person reality, with an emphasis on the virtual aspect. Companies in virtually every industry are racing to stake their claim in the metaverse, with banks opening offices and purchasing land in it.

H2L Technologies wants to make the virtual world as real as possible, developing tech that brings real-world pain into the metaverse.

“Feeling pain enables us to turn the metaverse world into a real [world], with increased feelings of presence and immersion,” H2L CEO Emi Tamaki told Financial Times, via The Byte.

Pain isn’t the only sensation the tech can provide, however.

H2L technology conveys weight and resistance feeling to users and avatars on the Metaverse, not only pain. Please read also her interview.

Tamaki sees her company’s tech as a way of creating fully immersive experiences, especially for those whose health limits their ability to travel and engage in certain activities, as is the case with her.