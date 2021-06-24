Starlink Targeting September for Global Coverage

SpaceX is planning on providing global internet coverage by September, via its Starlink satellite constellation.

Starlink is a satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, providing faster speeds and better latency than traditional satellite internet. The service has been rolling out in various markets as SpaceX has continued to launch its satellites into orbit.

The company is now targeting September as the point when it will have global coverage, according to Reuters.

“We’ve successfully deployed 1,800 or so satellites and once all those satellites reach their operational orbit, we will have continuous global coverage, so that should be like September timeframe,” president Gwynne Shotwell told a Macquarie Group conference.

Starlink has already transformed the internet experience for many individuals in rural and underserved areas. Global coverage by September is good news for those who still struggle to have reliable internet access.